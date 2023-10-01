3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Carter Center holds early 99th birthday celebration for Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday felt less like a party and more like a warm hug.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday at the Carter Center felt less like a party and more like a warm hug.

In honor of Carter’s 99th birthday, admission was just 99 cents.

the windows of the museum told his story and honored his social legacy.

Carter is the only president to come from Georgia. To Dr. Frank Richards, Senior Advisor with the Carter Center Health Program, that meant more than just state pride.

“It meant more than we were just getting a president,” he said “We were going to get someone who was going to shift a culture of our society.”

The museum also recognized Carter’s work after leaving office. The Carter Center has helped eradicate diseases around the world, including river blindness and guinea worm.

A statue depicting river blindness stands on the grounds of the Carter Center.

Richards said, “Without President Carter’s involvement, access, and advocacy, we would not be where we are now.”

Although the former president won’t see it, the ‘thank yous’ left by visitors act as one more opportunity, for people to tip their cap to a man who cared.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
All lanes are blocked on I-285 EB after a multiple-vehicle crash, the Georgia Department of...
2 dead, several injured in 10-car pileup on I-285, police say

Latest News

Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP photo/John Bazemore, archives)
Georgia’s favorite son Jimmy Carter turns 99
Griffin Memorial Stadium
1 dead after shooting near metro Atlanta high school football stadium, police say
A deadly shooting reportedly occurred after a high school football game on Saturday.
1 dead after shooting near metro Atlanta high school football stadium, police say
Carter Center birthday celebrations
Carter Center holds early 99th birthday celebration for Jimmy Carter