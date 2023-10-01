On the Clock: Georgia survives against Auburn, Carson Beck gets his first road win
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 5-0 after beating the Auburn Tigers 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Atlanta News First Sports Director Baillie Burmaster and analysts Drew Butler and Rennie Curran break down the game on this week’s On the Clock!
Topics this week include:
- Carson Beck gets the win in his first SEC road start.
- Georgia allowed points in the third quarter!
- Is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart the real deal?
- Will Clemson leave the ACC?
- THE STORY in the NFL: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift legit?
