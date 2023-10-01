On the Clock: Georgia survives against Auburn, Carson Beck gets his first road win

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 5-0 after beating the Auburn Tigers 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Atlanta News First Sports Director Baillie Burmaster and analysts Drew Butler and Rennie Curran break down the game on this week’s On the Clock!

Topics this week include:

Carson Beck gets the win in his first SEC road start.

Georgia allowed points in the third quarter!

Is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart the real deal?

Will Clemson leave the ACC?

THE STORY in the NFL: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift legit?

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.