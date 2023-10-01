3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

On the Clock: Georgia survives against Auburn, Carson Beck gets his first road win

The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 5-0 after beating the Auburn Tigers 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 5-0 after beating the Auburn Tigers 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Atlanta News First Sports Director Baillie Burmaster and analysts Drew Butler and Rennie Curran break down the game on this week’s On the Clock!

Topics this week include:

  • Carson Beck gets the win in his first SEC road start.
  • Georgia allowed points in the third quarter!
  • Is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart the real deal?
  • Will Clemson leave the ACC?
  • THE STORY in the NFL: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift legit?

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Philadelphia...
Braves beat Cubs, 5-3, to clinch home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel...
No. 1 Georgia finally hits the road, visiting Auburn in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, right, celebrates his solo home run in the dugout...
Braves become 3rd MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season