First Alert Forecast: Slightly Cooler, but Sunny Day Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a day close to 90 degrees yesterday, this afternoon will be just a touch cooler.

The morning will start comfortable and cool, leading into a warm and sunny afternoon.

Highs today will top out in the low 80s area wide, with the exception of the higher elevations of the mountains, you’ll be generally near 80 today.

Through the overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. A light jacket may be necessary tomorrow morning as you head out the door.

The week ahead looks warm and dry for the most part with highs mainly in the low 80s with lots of sunshine through mid week. More clouds will build on Thursday ahead of a cold front, but the day will stay dry.

Friday is when our cold front starts to push through. The front will leave us cloudy, and potentially offer us a chance for showers through the day.

Behind this front, the Fall-like air we have been waiting for will finally spill in! Saturday morning will start in the 50s near 60, with highs in the mid 70s!

Warm and dry through Thursday. Showers possible Friday ahead of a cooler weekend next weekend! (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.