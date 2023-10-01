3-Degree Guarantee
Henry County inmate dies after apparent suicide, sheriff’s office says

(WCAX)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County inmate is dead after apparently killing himself, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Zeh, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday, according to police. He was found during a routine cell check with a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed Saturday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office staff and Henry County Fire Rescue were unable to revive him. An official cause of death has not been released.

Zeh had been in custody since June 9 on probation violation and contempt of court charges.

