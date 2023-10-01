3-Degree Guarantee
Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County, police say

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Gwinnett County Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the incident happened in the area of Harbin Circle near Turkey Xing.

The department said homicide investigators are working to learn what may have led up to the incident.

