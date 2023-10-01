Plains celebrates the 99th birthday of the town’s most famous resident

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There aren’t many places like Plains, Georgia.

The place put on the map by a peanut farmer-turned-president is almost frozen in time. A large banner downtown proudly proclaims the sleepy South Georgia town the home of the nation’s 39th President.

The old high school is a museum – Jimmy Carter’s childhood home, also a museum.

In a way, the entire town is a museum to it’s most famous and beloved resident.

On his 99th birthday, it remained quaint and quiet. A few news crews bustled around the main stretch of the town and people braved the sweltering heat and swatted gnats while they read placards showcasing the history of something seemingly unassuming.

Autoplay Caption

A likely government shutdown all the way in Washington, D.C. forced national park rangers to bump up celebrations for Carter’s near-centennial celebration by a day. By tomorrow, most of the historical sites – which receive some federal funding – will be shuttered.

“We’re not worried about tomorrow, we’re just celebrating him today,” said Jill Stucky, a superintendent with the National Parks Service.

Stucky has know and worked with the Carter’s since the 90s at church and through their fervent involvement with Habitat for Humanity. She now oversees the sites made famous by the former commander-in-chief.

“This place is all about Jimmy Carter,” she said with a grin. “Everybody in Plains is his friend. Whether they’re Democrat, they’re Republican, we all love President Carter in Plains.”

People traveled from all over to visit the sites while they still could. Deloris Jones and her family made the relatively short drive from nearby Albany, Georgia. For all the years they’ve lived there, this was their first time in Plains.

“I just decided I wanted to come up for his 99th birthday,” said Jones. “Such a small town but he made it…he made it.”

Evanne DiGenti and her husband came from Florida, but it certainly wasn’t their first time. Evanne attended school at the Old Plains High School – now a living museum to it’s most successful graduate.

“If someone told me, I would say not really, couldn’t be,” she said laughing. “I’m looking forward to seeing it again and seeing some classrooms that I actually sat in.”

The Carter Center in Atlanta will also hold celebrations throughout the weekend for Carter’s 99th birthday, with reduced admission, movies and events for the public. The staff there told Atlanta News First the Carter family will be celebrating the big birthday privately at home – the same residence in Plains where the former president and first lady Rosalynn have lived almost their entire lives.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.