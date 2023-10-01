Police look for ‘critical’ missing woman in Brookhaven

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are looking for a ‘critical’ missing woman, they said.

The family of Aimee Lafakis, 48, reported her missing on Friday after nobody heard from her past 2 a.m.

Lafakis is a white woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has black hair and green eyes. Lafakis also has multiple tattoos, including one of cats on her left forearm, a heart on her right ring finger and a heart on the back of her neck.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Brookhaven police tip line at (404) 637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.