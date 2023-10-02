American Library Association: 2023 seeing ‘continued uptick’ in attempts to ban, censor books

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Library Association has found a “continued uptick” in attempts to ban or censor books so far in 2023, according to a new report.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, the association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom reports that there have been 695 attempts to “censor library materials and services and documented challenges to 1,915 titles,” the association’s website states.

The association said this is 20% from the same time in 2022.

3,923 titles were targeted for censorship between Jan. 1 to Aug. 31.

Censorship attempts occurred in 220 school districts and 208 public libraries, according to the American Library Association. In several states, including Florida and North Carolina, more than 100 titles were challenged for censorship.

Here are the top 13 books challenged for censorship in 2022:

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Flamer by Mike Curato

Looking For Alaska by John Green

The Perks of Being A Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison

The Absolutely True Diary Of A Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

Crank by Ellen Hopkins

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews

This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson

