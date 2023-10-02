3-Degree Guarantee
American Library Association: 2023 seeing ‘continued uptick’ in attempts to ban, censor books

(Source: Pexels)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Library Association has found a “continued uptick” in attempts to ban or censor books so far in 2023, according to a new report.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, the association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom reports that there have been 695 attempts to “censor library materials and services and documented challenges to 1,915 titles,” the association’s website states.

The association said this is 20% from the same time in 2022.

3,923 titles were targeted for censorship between Jan. 1 to Aug. 31.

Censorship attempts occurred in 220 school districts and 208 public libraries, according to the American Library Association. In several states, including Florida and North Carolina, more than 100 titles were challenged for censorship.

Here are the top 13 books challenged for censorship in 2022:

  • Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
  • All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
  • The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
  • Flamer by Mike Curato
  • Looking For Alaska by John Green
  • The Perks of Being A Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
  • Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
  • The Absolutely True Diary Of A Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
  • Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez
  • A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
  • Crank by Ellen Hopkins
  • Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
  • This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson

To read the full 2023 report so far, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

