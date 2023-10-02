3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, family says

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of a missing Brookhaven woman has been found, her family told Atlanta News First.

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was reported missing on Friday after nobody heard from her after 2 a.m. Brookhaven Police issued a “critical missing persons” alert for her on Sunday.

The details surrounding the body being found were not made available. We are working to learn more from police on the case.

Police said they arrested Brandon Wineinger after interviewing multiple family members and other people close to Lafakis. But his detainment isn’t directly tied to Lafakis’ disappearance, police said. Wineinger faces charges of tampering with evidence and “false statements or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government,” booking records show.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Brookhaven police tip line at (404) 637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus

Latest News

Lori McWhorter
North Georgia school district mourns loss of award-winning educator killed in crash
Cherokee Street remains closed between Main Street and Big Shanty Drive as emergency crews work...
Train, tractor-trailer crash shuts down Cobb County roads
Griffin Memorial Stadium
Teen fatally shot near metro Atlanta high school football stadium identified
Police say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway on Allene Avenue SW.
Deadly shooting triggers SWAT investigation in southwest Atlanta