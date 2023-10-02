Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of a missing Brookhaven woman has been found, her family told Atlanta News First.

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was reported missing on Friday after nobody heard from her after 2 a.m. Brookhaven Police issued a “critical missing persons” alert for her on Sunday.

The details surrounding the body being found were not made available. We are working to learn more from police on the case.

Police said they arrested Brandon Wineinger after interviewing multiple family members and other people close to Lafakis. But his detainment isn’t directly tied to Lafakis’ disappearance, police said. Wineinger faces charges of tampering with evidence and “false statements or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government,” booking records show.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Brookhaven police tip line at (404) 637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

