3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement

FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the health insurer in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement.

The case centered around allegations that Cigna violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said in a statement Saturday that Cigna falsely certified in writing that its data was truthful.

Cigna said that the settlement with the government resolved a long-running legal case and “avoided the uncertainty and further expense” of a drawn-out legal battle.

Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mainly for people 65 and older.

Cigna also said it will enter a corporate-integrity agreement for five years with the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general office. That deal is designed to promote compliance with federal health program requirements.

Shares of Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna climbed 86 cents to $286.93 in Monday afternoon trading. Broader indexes were mixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus

Latest News

Rendering of the I-285/SR 400 project.
Everything you need to know about the project to transform I-285, SR 400
At first glance, these three businesses don’t have a lot in common, but all of them have...
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
The incident happened Sunday night.
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road