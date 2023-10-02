3-Degree Guarantee
Deadly shooting triggers SWAT investigation in southwest Atlanta

Some residents of a southwest Atlanta neighborhood were awakened overnight by loud bangs as SWAT teams raided a home during a deadly shooting investigation.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
It happened on the 1200 block of Allene Avenue. Atlanta police say it all started after a man was found in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Sunday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Atlanta Police called SWAT once a warrant was approved to enter the home where the man was found. They say no one was inside the home and the shooter remains at large.

Investigators continue to gather evidence at the scene.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

