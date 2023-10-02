Everything you need to know about the project to transform I-285, SR 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A years-long project to improve traffic conditions in metro Atlanta is expected to continue through 2023.

The “Transform 285/400″ project is designed to “help reduce traffic congestions and enhance safety in the area near the I-285-SR 400 interchange,” according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

What will the “Transform 285/400″ project do?

The project, whose construction began in February of 2017, will add collector-distributor lanes on I-285 and SR 400. The project will improve almost five miles of I-285 west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody. It will also improve a little over six miles along SR 400 from the Glenridge Connector to north of Spalding Drive.

The following will also be reconstructed:

Mount Vernon Highway bridge over SR 400

Abernathy Road and SR interchange will be reconstructed as a diverging diamond interchange

Peachtree Dunwoody Road Bridge over I-285

Glenridge Drive bridge over I-285

What are the goals of the “Transform 285/400″ project?

The project has several goals:

Reduce traffic congestion

Enhance safety

Improve operational efficiency

Reduce weaving along I-285/SR 400 interchange

Prevent traffic delays from worsening over time

Support regional growth and development

How will traffic be impacted by construction from the project?

GDOT officials said overnight work and lane closures are planned. Drivers should expect temporary overnight closures as crews work to complete the last phase of paving on I-285, according to GDOT. Roadways, streets, and intersections will be kept open as much as possible.

For traffic alerts during the ongoing project, click here.

What has been done in the project so far?

Bridge construction on three mainline I-285 bridges has concluded, GDOT said.

“Lanes were reduced in October 2022 for bridge demolition and reconstruction at the I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. I-285 eastbound lanes were opened to full capacity on July 30, 2023. I-285 westbound lanes were opened to full capacity on August 13, 2023,” GDOT officials said.

For more information on the project, click here.

