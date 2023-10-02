FBI looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection to metro Atlanta robberies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta is asking for your help finding a DeKalb County man wanted on federal robbery charges.

Demarco “Gloxk” Johnson, 21, is accused of robbing an armored truck in Snellville on March 20. He is also wanted in connection to another armored vehicle robbery in Tucker on Feb. 6.

Johnson currently faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The Hobbs Act is a federal law that criminalizes theft or attempted robbery of interstate and foreign commerce.

If you see Johnson, do not approach. Authorities believe he could be “armed and dangerous.” Johnson is 6′0 and weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to FBI Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip here.

