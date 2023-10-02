First Alert Forecast: Comfortable start ahead of another warm and sunny afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a beautiful, but warm weekend, we continue our warm stretch of days into the new work and school week.

For the morning, we will start chilly in the 50s and 60s, so a light jacket may be necessary as you step out the door.

Through the day today, expect sunny skies with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

The forecast remains just about the same all week with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

The only difference you’ll notice come Wednesday and Thursday is more cloud cover as we wait for an approaching cold front by the end of the week.

This front could offer us a chance for rain Friday, before we have a nice cool down just in time for the weekend.

Depending on the timing and pace of the front, a small rain chance could linger into Saturday, but we will fine tune that through the week.

Otherwise, get ready for our first true taste of Fall with mornings in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s for the upcoming weekend!

Warm and dry through Thursday. Few showers possible Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend! (ANF)

