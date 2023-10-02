3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable start ahead of another warm and sunny afternoon

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s
By Rodney Harris and Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a beautiful, but warm weekend, we continue our warm stretch of days into the new work and school week.

For the morning, we will start chilly in the 50s and 60s, so a light jacket may be necessary as you step out the door.

Through the day today, expect sunny skies with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

The forecast remains just about the same all week with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

The only difference you’ll notice come Wednesday and Thursday is more cloud cover as we wait for an approaching cold front by the end of the week.

This front could offer us a chance for rain Friday, before we have a nice cool down just in time for the weekend.

Depending on the timing and pace of the front, a small rain chance could linger into Saturday, but we will fine tune that through the week.

Otherwise, get ready for our first true taste of Fall with mornings in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s for the upcoming weekend!

Warm and dry through Thursday. Few showers possible Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend!
Warm and dry through Thursday. Few showers possible Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend!(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says

Latest News

Sunny today with highs in the 80s
Sunny today with highs in the 80s
A stretch of seasonably warm afternoons and pleasant mornings is on the way.
First Alert Forecast | Cooler air filters in late in the week
A stretch of seasonably warm afternoons and pleasant mornings is on the way.
APP VIDEO FORECAST |Pleasantly warm afternoons to begin the workweek
A stronger 'cold front' is possible later next week
First Alert Forecast | Just a bit cooler, drier-feeling Sunday