First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous forecast this week; cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

Atlanta News First at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Patrick Pete
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our dry stretch continues through most of the week. Lots of sunshine with borderline chilly mornings and mild afternoons will rule the work week. A cold front will approach our area late week and we could see a few showers late Friday evening into Saturday morning. While the front doesn’t bring a lot of moisture our way it will make it feel like fall this weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY

Temperatures will be below average for most of the weekend. Our FIRST ALERT Sunday is to give you the heads up about the morning being cooler than we’ve seen since May 4th! Morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s in Atlanta, but some locations could wake up to temperatures in the 40s! While there’s a little bit of a rebound during the afternoon, it looks like we will spend most of Sunday in the 60s, with highs struggling to reach 70° across most of the area.

Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend!
Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend!(Atlanta News First)

