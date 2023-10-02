Former NYPD chief subpoenaed in Fulton’s Donald Trump indictment: report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The former police commissioner of the nation’s largest city has been subpoenaed to appear later this month in the historic first trials related to Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, according to CNN, has subpoenaed Bernard Kerik to testify, but Kerik’s lawyer on Monday said his client is demanding immunity. Kerik was not named in August’s massive indictment of Trump and 18 others, but CNN previously reported that Kerik is a co-conspirator as listed in the indictment.

Kerik was chief of New York City police during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks; Rudy Giuliani, who has also been indicted in the Georgia Trump case, was mayor at that time.

Two of the 19 co-defendants named - Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro - are set to go on trial beginning Oct. 23.

On Friday, Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was named as a co-defendant in the case, became the first co-defendant to reach a plea deal.

Hall has pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

According to his plea deal, Hall has received 12 months of probation for each count for a total of five years probation; must perform 200 hours of community service; pay a $5,000 fine; write a letter of apology to the state of Georgia; must testify truthfully in upcoming court proceedings; have no contact with any victims or witnesses or co-defendants associated with the case; cannot participate in any polling activities while on probation; and have no communication with the media while the overall case is ongoing.

Hall was involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County, a small south Georgia jurisdiction. Also charged in the scheme were Powell; former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham; and former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

Also on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones denied a request from another Trump co-defendant, Jeffery Clark, to move his case into federal court.

Jones - who has already denied a similar request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said Jeffery Clark has not met the legal standards needed to transfer the case’s jurisdiction.

Hall’s plea came one day after court records indicate Trump no longer wants to remove his case from Fulton County jurisdiction and into a federal courtroom.

This story is developing.

