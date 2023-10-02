3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals

The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the...
The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the school name, mascot or logos. Students are not allowed to do anything on campus related to the NIL deals.(WRDW)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - High school athletes in Georgia can now make money off of their name, image and likeness without fear of losing eligibility.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) on Monday passed guideline changes regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) deals during its executive committee meeting with a 65-10 vote.

The idea of NILs became widely known in the college world. The NCAA approved new rules in June 2021 that allow college athletes to profit off their NIL.

The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the school name, mascot or logos. Students are not allowed to do anything on campus related to the NIL deals.

Athletes must also alert the principal within seven days of any new NIL deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to Atlanta News First.

