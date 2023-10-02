3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia officials urge road safety during National Pedestrian Safety Month

National Pedestrian Safety Month is a chance for community members and law enforcement to come...
National Pedestrian Safety Month is a chance for community members and law enforcement to come together in an effort to create safer roads.(WRDW)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Georgia transportation officials are reminding the public to be careful on the roads.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, along with officials from Chamblee and Rockdale County, held a news conference Monday to raise awareness about pedestrian fatalities.

In 2022, an estimated 7,500 pedestrians died in vehicular crashes — the highest death count of this kind since 1981. In Georgia, the number of pedestrian fatalities has increased by more than 80% over a ten-year period, transportation officials said. Crash data suggests an overwhelming majority of these incidents happen during nighttime or low light hours.

October’s campaign is a chance to raise awareness about these statistics and highlight ways local law enforcement and community members can work together to create safer roads.

“Whether it is crossing the street or walking from a vehicle in a parking lot, everyone at some point is a pedestrian, which is why it is important for everyone to drive at speeds that enable them to stop when someone is crossing the street or to safely passing someone who is walking,” the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said.

“The chances of a pedestrian surviving a crash significantly decreases when a vehicle’s speed is over 30 miles an hour,” the National Highway Safety Administration said.

To view county-by-county traffic statistics, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website here.

