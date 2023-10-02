3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) - Harvard University has a new president.

Claudine Gay took the oath Friday, making her the first Black president in the Ivy League university’s nearly 400-year history.

“I stand before you on this stage with the weight and the honor of being a first able to say, I am Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard University.” She said.

“So I have no doubt that Claudine Gay will come into this role with a lens that we’ve been waiting for for 400 years, quite frankly,” said Michael Curry, an NAACP board member. “If you want to do something around diversity, bring people with lived experience who understand and have a sense of urgency.”

“Why not improve health care in Haiti and Rwanda? Why not get the innocent off death row? Why not map the 100 billion neurons of the brain or close persistent gaps in education from pre-K to adult learners?” Gay said during her inaugural speech.

“The university has taken a lot of dramatic actions to ensure that Harvard is not off limits because of who you are, where you come from, who you love or how much money you have,” said Dr. Priscilla Douglas, chair of the Boston Public Library.

Undergrads said they are already proud.

“Kind of reassuring to see that it is possible for a woman to kind of be in a position like that,” Diana Shaari said.

When asked what she thought about the president being only 53, student Ezekiel Wells said, “I mean, again, it’s just even more encouraging. I’d say, I think it’s about time. She is very impressive, and I think I’m very excited. I think it’s a little bit overdue.”

Gay said Harvard has an outsized capacity to do good and should work toward helping poverty, disease and war.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court opens its new term with a case about prison terms for drug dealers
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
A rendering of the new Krispy Kreme shop on the historic Ponce de Leon site.
Krispy Kreme to hold grand opening of new shop at historic Ponce de Leon site
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19