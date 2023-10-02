Man dies at hospital after being shot in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Fulton County Sunday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was shot at 1273 Allene Ave. At approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call. When officers got there, they located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.