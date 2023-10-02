3-Degree Guarantee
Months before Georgia’s legislative session, tort reform made top priority

Tort reform could impact civil suits like medical malpractice, car accidents, and contract cases.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is leading a new push for tort reform during the 2024 legislative session.

This could impact civil suits like medical malpractice, car accidents, and contract cases. Torts were last reformed in Georgia almost 20 years ago.

New advertisements from the political action committee Hardworking Georgians will be seen across Georgia.

“For too long, Georgia tort laws have encouraged frivolous lawsuits that hamstring job creators, drive up insurance costs for families already struggling to make ends meet, undermine fairness in the courtroom, and make it harder to start, grow, and operate a small business,” said Cody Hall, Executive Director of Hardworking Georgians Inc..”Hardworking Georgians Inc. is going all-in to support Governor Kemp’s push for tort reform next legislative session to ensure job creators and small businesses can get ahead, and hardworking families across our state receive the cost-of-living relief they deserve.”

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King says Georgia has become a hunting ground for lawyers seeking large payouts.

“You see all of these commercials on the highways throughout Georgia, there’s a reason why they’re targeting Georgia,” said King.

Georgia is one of few states to allow direction action and phantom verdicts.

Attorney Frank Bayuk represents families that have lost loved ones who have been severely injured in accidents. He feels this push is from insurance companies looking to save money.

“It hurts people who are injured, it hurts Georgians. We simply want what is provided in the Constitution in terms of Georgians having access to courthouses and juries,” said Bayuk.

The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association put out a statement that they plan to talk with lawmakers and educate Georgians about the effort.

“In today’s political climate, if 12 strangers can agree on anything, it is nothing short of a miracle. The American jury system has proven to be the bedrock of our democracy, and Georgia’s civil justice system is no exception. For a record 9th year in a row, Georgia has been named the best state in the country in which to do business. A fair and healthy civil justice system has been and will continue to be good for business in Georgia, and GTLA will continue to fight to preserve access to our state’s courts in Georgia,” said GTLA President Madeline Simmons.

