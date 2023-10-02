New SR 400 NB exit to I-285 opens in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new exit opens Monday, Oct. 2 for drivers who take 400 northbound to get onto I-285.

The new 4A/4B exit will have drivers exiting about a mile sooner approaching the Glenridge Connector.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says to pay attention to the signs as GPS apps may take time to update this week.

This is now open! Be aware Monday morning 👀 @511Georgia https://t.co/WtlCDQrS8c — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) October 2, 2023

