New website tracks Black, minority spending on local business, campaign donations

Visitors can custom search for businesses and candidates based on different criteria.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The power of the Black dollar is hugely impactful in business and politics, and an Atlanta-based data firm is now tracking spending with the goal of closing the racial wealth gap and giving the community more power.

Annually, Black consumers spend $1.7 trillion. FotM Global, Inc. Founder and CEO Charles Walker, Jr. and his team have created a new website that allows buyers to search for businesses that have shown a willingness to improve the Black community, and voters to search for candidates with platforms that align with their values.

While the website initiative, called Our Money United, focuses heavily on the Black business and voter marketplace, visitors can custom search for businesses and candidates based on different criteria: race, religion, ethnicity and LGBTQ-friendliness, and even companies that identify a pro-life or pro-choice stance on abortion and on gun control.

“You change the dynamics,” said Walker. “Corporations spend tons of money with lobbyists and they impact policy. If we used our money to support companies that supported us, then we could change the world.”

Although only about 7.4% of businesses in Atlanta are Black-owned, Walker said their collective power is immense.

“We the people have more money than corporations, so by tracking that aggregate spending and focusing our donations, we are in control,” he said. “Voting at the ballot box is one thing, voting to donate with your money can help get a message out.”

The website launched a few weeks ago and is currently on a six-month pilot run in Atlanta before possibly rolling out to other cities. Walker said it’s a first-of-its-kind attempt at data collection, one that could shift the mindset among buyers and voters, and politicians and corporations.

“We can track all these different conscious spending groups and let them know how much they’ve spent and how much people are spending with them, and that can change the world when we realize the power of our dollar,” said Walker. “We’re able to leverage that. Just like we leverage our spending power with corporations to bring about change, we can do that with politicians.”

FotM has partnered with the Atlanta Black Chamber, many local civil rights organizations, the National Action Network and the Rice Center to identify businesses who may want to participate. And they’re encouraging other businesses and candidates to visit their platform. Soon, FotM will partner with Reach TV to run visibility campaigns on TV screens at over 90 of the nation’s airports.

“We have the credibility and now we’re talking to the community,” said Walker. “We’re giving them an opportunity to be heard by using their dollars. To vote with their wallets, period. That’s the only change we have.”

