North Georgia school district mourns loss of award-winning educator killed in crash

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Georgia school district is mourning the loss of one of its award-winning teachers who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Walker County Schools announced on social media the passing of Lori McWhorter on Friday.

McWhorter was a teacher at LaFayette High School and was the current teacher of the year for LaFayette High School and the Walker County Schools System. Specializing in business and entrepreneurship classes, she created a learning environment that was both enlightening and empowering, where students felt valued and motivated to excel, according to the district. She also spearheaded the Future Business Leaders of America at LaFayette High.

“Mrs. McWhorter’s passing is not only a loss to LaFayette High School but also to the entire educational community of Walker County. Her memories, teachings, and the invaluable lessons she imparted will continue to live on in the hearts of her students, colleagues, friends, and family,” the district said in a statement. “We are working to support our school community through this difficult time and will be providing counseling services to students and staff in the coming school days.”

In remembrance of McWhorter, Walker County Schools and LaFayette High School say they will be organizing a memorial service to honor her contributions and to provide a platform for those who wish to pay their respects. Details for the service have not been announced.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Georiga State Patrol to learn the details of the crash.

