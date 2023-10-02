3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road

The incident happened Sunday night.
The incident happened Sunday night.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Six Flags worker was killed in a car accident that happened on an employee-only access road, according to theme park representatives.

The incident happened Sunday night.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident,” Dave Zellner, Six Flags Over Georgia president, said in a statement.

Theme park representatives said support will be provided to those affected.

“The park will continue to provide full support and assistance to the Cobb County police as they investigate the accident,” a statement from the theme park said.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Cobb County police for details.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus

Latest News

Rendering of the I-285/SR 400 project.
Everything you need to know about the project to transform I-285, SR 400
At first glance, these three businesses don’t have a lot in common, but all of them have...
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
‘Knife in the back’ | 3 businesses claim insurer left them high and dry
Demarco “Gloxk” Johnson, 21, is accused of robbing an armored truck in Snellville on March 20....
FBI looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection to metro Atlanta robberies