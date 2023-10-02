Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Six Flags worker was killed in a car accident that happened on an employee-only access road, according to theme park representatives.

The incident happened Sunday night.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident,” Dave Zellner, Six Flags Over Georgia president, said in a statement.

Theme park representatives said support will be provided to those affected.

“The park will continue to provide full support and assistance to the Cobb County police as they investigate the accident,” a statement from the theme park said.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Cobb County police for details.

