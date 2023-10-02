Teen fatally shot near metro Atlanta high school football stadium identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 14-year-old boy who died over the weekend after a shooting near a metro Atlanta high school football stadium has been identified, Spalding County officials confirm.

According to police, units working the Saturday game between Griffin High and Spalding High reported hearing gunshots just before 4:45 p.m. They found the boy, later identified as Emmanuel Dorsey, near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street, not far from Griffin Memorial Stadium.

Police said Dorsey was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died. The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

A lookout has been issued for 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks, who has arrest warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Kendricks’ whereabouts are unknown and he should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Investigators believe Kendricks and Dorsey knew each other and that the incident was not random.

“Violence of any kind is senseless and tragic and will not be tolerated in the City of Griffin,” police said in a statement, adding that anyone caught helping the teen will be charged.

“Any persons caught harboring this fugitive will be charged accordingly,” said Marie Broder, District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Griffin Police Department at (770) 229-6452 or Investigator A. Ruiz at (678) 758-7914 or (470) 771-3117.

