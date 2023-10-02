3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Teen fatally shot near metro Atlanta high school football stadium identified

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 14-year-old boy who died over the weekend after a shooting near a metro Atlanta high school football stadium has been identified, Spalding County officials confirm.

According to police, units working the Saturday game between Griffin High and Spalding High reported hearing gunshots just before 4:45 p.m. They found the boy, later identified as Emmanuel Dorsey, near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street, not far from Griffin Memorial Stadium.

Police said Dorsey was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died. The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

A lookout has been issued for 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks, who has arrest warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Kendricks’ whereabouts are unknown and he should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Kaomarion Kendricks has several arrest warrants, including for murder, aggravated assault and...
Kaomarion Kendricks has several arrest warrants, including for murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to Griffin police.(Griffin Police Department)

Investigators believe Kendricks and Dorsey knew each other and that the incident was not random.

“Violence of any kind is senseless and tragic and will not be tolerated in the City of Griffin,” police said in a statement, adding that anyone caught helping the teen will be charged.

READ: Griffin-Spalding County Schools statement on the shooting incident and death of student Emmanuel Dorsey

“Any persons caught harboring this fugitive will be charged accordingly,” said Marie Broder, District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Griffin Police Department at (770) 229-6452 or Investigator A. Ruiz at (678) 758-7914 or (470) 771-3117.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says

Latest News

OTT DESK AM
Police search for suspected killer of Griffin teen
New SR 400 NB exit to I-285 opens in Sandy Springs.
New SR 400 NB exit to I-285 opens in Sandy Springs
Teen wanted for deadly shooting in Griffin
Jimmy Carter was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum in Atlanta ahead of...
Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president's 99th birthday