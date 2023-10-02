3-Degree Guarantee
Train, tractor-trailer crash shuts down Cobb County roads

Cherokee Street remains closed between Main Street and Big Shanty Drive as emergency crews work...
Cherokee Street remains closed between Main Street and Big Shanty Drive as emergency crews work to clear the wreck and conduct an investigation.(City of Kennesaw)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A collision involving a train and a tractor-trailer has prompted major road closures in downtown Kennesaw, according to city officials.

Cherokee Street remains closed between Main Street and Big Shanty Drive as emergency crews work to clear the wreck and conduct an investigation.

Kennesaw police said the tractor-trailer got stuck on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police said the tractor-trailer driver was charged with failure to obey traffic control device and illegal crossing.

Motorists should plan to avoid this area and seek alternate routes, city officials said.

City officials did not give an estimated time for when the crash would be cleared.

CSX is investigating the crash, according to police.

