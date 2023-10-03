3-Degree Guarantee
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drownings is ongoing. (KGO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a home day care in California.

First responders rushed to a home day care in San Jose after an emergency call came in around 9 a.m. Monday. Police say several children fell into a pool at the home.

Three children were rushed to the hospital, where two of them died. The third is said to be in a condition that is not life-threatening.

The pool reportedly has a fence, gate and a pool cover.

The San Jose Police Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a joint investigation in the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

Neighbors say the day care operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and charges $2,000 a month per child.

“It just breaks my heart because when I take her to school, I watch the families bring their kids and you see their faces. It’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Sharlyne Anima said.

The day care was licensed in January 2021, according to the California Department of Social Services. The state has conducted a total of eight visits since then, including one visit about the pool. In 2021, the licensees had to adjust the pool fence.

The most recent visit by the state was Sept. 13. The day care licensees were cited for not documenting safe sleep checks every 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

