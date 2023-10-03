4 people escape fire at townhomes in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at some townhomes in DeKalb County.

Emergency crews were called to 1119 Village Mainstreet in Stone Mountain around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and began working to put it out.

Officials say the fire broke out in a building comprised of four units. One of the units is occupied, and two sustained heavy fire damage.

All four residents in the occupied unit were able to escape safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

DeKalb Fire is currently working on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

