APD: Body camera footage from August traffic stop death will not be publically released until investigation closes

Atlanta police said the agency has directed the city not to release the body camera footage...
Atlanta police said the agency has directed the city not to release the body camera footage involving Johnny Hollman. Hollman died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer with a Taser during an Aug. 10 traffic stop, according to Atlanta police.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body camera footage involving the death of a 62-year-old man in Atlanta will not be publically released until the investigation is closed, Atlanta police said Monday.

In a statement, Atlanta police said the agency has directed the city not to release the body camera footage involving Johnny Hollman. Hollman died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer with a Taser during an Aug. 10 traffic stop, according to Atlanta police.

The body camera footage, police said, is part of a “pending homicide investigation” and a “pending administrative investigation.”

“We all want justice, and in order for there to be a just outcome, there are policies and procedures in place to ensure a proper and thorough investigation as well as due process in the upcoming administrative hearing,” Atlanta police said Monday. “The department will share the results of both the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) and the APD investigations into the death of Mr. Hollman upon their conclusions. Our thoughts are with the Hollman family.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens previously ordered a full investigation into Hollman’s death.

Dickens released the following statement:

On Monday, Atlanta police said the agency “conducted a top-to-bottom evaluation of the interaction with Mr. Hollman, including a review of the department’s standard operating procedures and training curriculum.”

“As a result of that review, there have been updates to the standard operating procedures of APD regarding traffic citations, to allow officers to write ‘refusal to sign in the signature line,’ rather than make an arrest,” police said in a statement. “APD officers will have the driver sign the citation only to acknowledge receipt of the citation and awareness of the court date. If the violator refuses to sign the citation, the APD officer will inform the driver that signing the citation is not an admission of guilt. However, if the driver still refuses to sign the citation, the APD officer will write ‘refusal to sign’ in the signature line in Section IV, summons of the uniform traffic citation, and issue a copy of charges in lieu of a physical arrest.”

Hollman’s family was shown the body camera footage in early September — which they said left them with even more questions.

Hollman’s death sparked protests across Atlanta, including one on Aug. 24, which was a march to Atlanta City Hall.

