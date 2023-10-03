Atlanta-area McDonalds hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Oct. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - McDonalds locations around the Atlanta area will host “Coffee with a Cop” events Oct. 4.

According to a press release, the events are meant for the community to interact with officers in a “neutral environment.” The hope is that community members and police officers can “discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships.”

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at participating McDonalds locations. Attendees will receive a free small coffee at the event.

You can find a participating McDonalds below:

2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta

443 Moreland Ave., Atlanta

6126 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

1175 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton

106 Lafayette Road, Chickamagua

36 Montain Road, Dahlonega

2101 Duluth Hwy, Duluth

2695 Old Peachtree Road NW, Duluth

5915 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

3183 Frontage Road, Gainesville

707 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville

2049 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

3015 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn

5535 Buford Hwy, Norcross

2847 Martha Berry Blvd., Rome

1504 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome

11240 Hwy 27, Summerville

1050 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee

3226 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee

2480 Mirror Lake Blvd., Villa Rica

