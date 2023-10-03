3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta-area McDonalds hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Oct. 4

FILE - Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, Thursday,...
FILE - Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - McDonalds locations around the Atlanta area will host “Coffee with a Cop” events Oct. 4.

According to a press release, the events are meant for the community to interact with officers in a “neutral environment.” The hope is that community members and police officers can “discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships.”

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at participating McDonalds locations. Attendees will receive a free small coffee at the event.

You can find a participating McDonalds below:

  • 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta
  • 443 Moreland Ave., Atlanta
  • 6126 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
  • 1175 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton
  • 106 Lafayette Road, Chickamagua
  • 36 Montain Road, Dahlonega
  • 2101 Duluth Hwy, Duluth
  • 2695 Old Peachtree Road NW, Duluth
  • 5915 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
  • 3183 Frontage Road, Gainesville
  • 707 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
  • 2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville
  • 2049 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
  • 3015 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn
  • 5535 Buford Hwy, Norcross
  • 2847 Martha Berry Blvd., Rome
  • 1504 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome
  • 11240 Hwy 27, Summerville
  • 1050 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee
  • 3226 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee
  • 2480 Mirror Lake Blvd., Villa Rica

