Atlanta-area McDonalds hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Oct. 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - McDonalds locations around the Atlanta area will host “Coffee with a Cop” events Oct. 4.
According to a press release, the events are meant for the community to interact with officers in a “neutral environment.” The hope is that community members and police officers can “discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships.”
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at participating McDonalds locations. Attendees will receive a free small coffee at the event.
You can find a participating McDonalds below:
- 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta
- 443 Moreland Ave., Atlanta
- 6126 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
- 1175 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton
- 106 Lafayette Road, Chickamagua
- 36 Montain Road, Dahlonega
- 2101 Duluth Hwy, Duluth
- 2695 Old Peachtree Road NW, Duluth
- 5915 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
- 3183 Frontage Road, Gainesville
- 707 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
- 2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville
- 2049 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
- 3015 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn
- 5535 Buford Hwy, Norcross
- 2847 Martha Berry Blvd., Rome
- 1504 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome
- 11240 Hwy 27, Summerville
- 1050 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee
- 3226 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee
- 2480 Mirror Lake Blvd., Villa Rica
