Atlanta artists with disabilities still creating art

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is not one way to paint and there is not one way to create art.

“We are involved with artists who cannot use their hands,” said James March with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists North America. “These people have gone through such hardships. To see them paint under such hardships is so rewarding.”

Mouth and Foot Painting Artists has an office in Atlanta. They are a for-profit organization that helps artists get their work on a global platform.

The paintings are used for calendars, puzzles and year-round greeting cards. The artists start with stipends to create, once they move up to full members, they are paid for their work.

The holiday cards are ready to go out. They can be purchased online. The paintings on each card were painted with someone’s mouth or foot due to a physical challenge. The cards come from artists all over the world.

