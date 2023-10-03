Atlanta City Council authorizes $11.5M for affordable housing, eviction prevention

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution committing almost $11.6 million for affordable housing and eviction prevention in the city.

The money will come from the city’s Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which was created in 2021.

$6.6 million will be dedicated to the construction of affordable housing, $2.4 million will go to “housing-related programs” and $2 million will go to eviction diversion programs aimed at keeping tenants in their homes.

According to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the eviction prevention funds will be aimed at residents over 65, households composed of renters under the age of 25 and single parents with children in Atlanta Public Schools. Dickens also said the eviction diversion program would be launched alongside rental and legal assistance programs from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The $6.6 million will go toward building housing for low and moderate-income households; the resolution defines those brackets as 80% of the area’s median income for rental housing and 120% for for-sale housing. The resolution states funds should be prioritized for renters making 50% or less of the area’s median income and homeowners making no more than 80%.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Atlanta was $69,194 in 2021.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilman Matt Westmoreland.

