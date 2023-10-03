Atlanta review board launching investigation after 2 men died during APD arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Lee Reid told Atlanta News First the Atlanta Citizens Review Board will independently investigate the deaths of Johnny Hollman and Ricky Dorado, who both died while being taken into police custody.

“I think that is critically important because it’s that independent evaluation. Independent eyes saying this is what we see, this is the evidence, and this is where we stand on it,” said Reid, who is the executive director of the review board.

Dorado died on August 21, 2022, after police arrested him at a gas station on Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta.

“The death of Ricky has been extremely difficult on the Dorado family,” the family’s attorney said in a statement. “The misconduct of several police officers employed by the City of Atlanta resulted in Ricky’s untimely death. He was unarmed, and his death was completely preventable.”

Atlanta Police said they launched an internal investigation and also notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Both investigations remain open, according to APD.

An APD spokesperson said one of the officers has since left the department and the other two involved remain on administrative leave.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a $3.75 million settlement with the Dorado family estate.

Atlanta News First learned on Tuesday those funds will be pulled from the city’s general fund.

Holloman’s family is calling for the police to release the full body camera footage of his arrest.

“The mayor, he said transparency, where is transparency. I’m angry. I’m hurt, and I’m emotional,” said Santeesh Crews-Williams, the daughter of Hollman, during public comment at Monday’s City Council meeting.

On Monday, Atlanta City Council approved a resolution calling on the city to release the entire body camera footage of the arrest.

“The department will share the results of both the GBI and the APD investigations into the death of Mr. Hollman upon their conclusions,” a statement from Atlanta Police said. “We all want justice, and in order for there to be a just outcome, there are policies and procedures in place to ensure a proper and thorough investigation as well as due process in the upcoming administrative hearing.”

Reid encouraged the public to remain involved in the process of achieving police accountability even when high-profile incidences are not in the news.

“You have these cycles, something will happen, people will be upset for a while, and then it goes away. The problems don’t change. Then something happens again, people will be upset for a while. That’s why I’m saying be involved all of the time,” said Reid.

Reid encouraged the public to report any complaints to police on their website.

As the interview with Reid wrapped up, Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Lewis stopped to engage Reid on this issue.

“So, if I see him talking to you, and we’ve got all this stuff going on. I need some answers, about which ways, how can we collaborate and grow. Because right now, we’re going at a pace, we’re going downwards instead of upwards,” said Lewis.

Lewis told Reid he’s exasperated with how lengthy investigations into potential misconduct are hindering public transparency.

