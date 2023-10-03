3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta woman hospitalized after falling several feet through porch, fire officials say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after falling several feet through a hole on her porch, Atlanta fire officials said.

Rescue crews responded to the home along the 2000 block of Baker Road in the Center Hill neighborhood just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The 60-year-old Atlanta resident, whose identity has not been released, reportedly fell six feet. Responders had to remove a portion of the front deck, along with concrete block, in order to free her, they said.

Officials said she was “not alert” when emergency responders transported her to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.

