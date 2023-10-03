Buckhead jogger attacked, robbed at gunpoint, APD report says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just off West Wesley at Arden Road in Buckhead, several homeowners are on high alert.

“We want to be able to enjoy our street as much as anybody else in the city and not have people hiding in the bushes waiting to jump you,” Tom Miller, a resident, said.

According to an Atlanta Police report, a man was jogging on Arden Road in Buckhead early Sunday morning when two people dressed in dark clothing jumped out from behind some bushes and chased after the jogger.

“And to think there are people out here waiting in the bushes to jump them is absolutely insane,” Miller said.

The jogger attempted to outrun the armed men but was eventually tackled on the road. The incident report says the suspects went through the jogger’s pockets and demanded his phone and property but only got away with one of his Apple ear pods.

“Everybody is very concerned. The crime in Buckhead is very real. I know that the powers that be think it’s perceived, but if you talk to the gentleman who got jumped and robbed at gunpoint, he will not tell you that he perceived it. He will tell you that he actually kind of felt it,” Nina Godinez, another resident, said.

Now, many homeowners living nearby want to know what Atlanta Police intend to do about the crime considering it was not captured on camera.

“You just don’t see any cops. We have our own personal security patrol that comes through, and I see them, but I never see an Atlanta Police Department vehicle come down the street and it’s a shame,” Miller said.

“We’re hoping that maybe if enough neighbors see this, we will amp up our private patrol,” Godinez said.

People living on Arden Road said they had another armed robbery last year and it took police 45 minutes to show up. Atlanta News First requested an interview with Atlanta Police to discuss these concerns and they politely declined.

