Crews working to put out fire at condominiums in DeKalb County

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at some condos in Stone Mountain, officials say.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at some condos in DeKalb County.

Emergency crews were called to 1119 Village Mainstreet in Stone Mountain Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. Officials say the fire is in a building with condominiums.

At least two ambulances and three DeKalb fire trucks responded to the scene but at this time, no injuries have been reported.

