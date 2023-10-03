Crews working to put out fire at condominiums in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at some condos in DeKalb County.

Emergency crews were called to 1119 Village Mainstreet in Stone Mountain Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. Officials say the fire is in a building with condominiums.

At least two ambulances and three DeKalb fire trucks responded to the scene but at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.