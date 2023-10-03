3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb County school on lockdown after nearby shooting, SWAT incident

The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
By Atlanta News First staff and Dan Whisenhunt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is barricaded inside a home after a shooting incident Tuesday forcing school officials to lockdown a nearby school.

The shooting happened on Vista Brook Drive and that road is closed.

Decaturish, an Atlanta News First news partner, reports that no one was hit in the shooting.

Witnesses told said the man had reportedly complained about the roofers earlier. A worker told Decaturish that the man got into a vehicle and fired several shots at the roofing crew.

McLendon Elementary School, which is near where the shooting incident happened, is on lockdown, according to the DeKalb County School District (DCSD). Police said there was no immediate threat to the school.

The school district released the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“At approximately 10:20 this morning, the DeKalb County Police Department notified DeKalb County School District Police of reports of someone discharging a weapon in the vicinity of McLendon Elementary School. The individual was reportedly barricaded in a residence near the school. Following district protocols, McLendon Elementary was promptly placed on lockdown. DCSD Police have responded to the school and will remain there until the situation is resolved. Families at the school have been notified.”

DeKalb County police are asking people to avoid the area.

Details are limited on the suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

