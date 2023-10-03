FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies again today with highs back in the 80s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 0%

Mostly sunny week

Our nice weather will continue for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A cold front will approach north Georgia on Friday, which will lead to a slight chance of isolated showers Friday into early Saturday morning. At this point, not much rain is expected with rain chances at less than 20%.

Forecast highs Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for cold weather Sunday morning

The aforementioned cold front will bring the coldest weather we’ve seen since early May this weekend! Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday morning with the 40s expected on Sunday morning.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT due to the cold weather.

