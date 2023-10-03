3-Degree Guarantee
GBI investigates deadly shooting involving officer in Gwinnett County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving an officer early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

The Lawrenceville Police Department says an officer fatally shot a man on West Pike Street near Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville around 3 a.m. No officers were injured.

The GBI is investigating.

Police say West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive for an unknown period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

