3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia college helping Art Institute of Atlanta students after sudden closure

A Georgia college is trying to paint a better picture for art students shocked by the recent and sudden closure of their school.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia college is trying to paint a better picture for art students shocked by the recent and sudden closure of their school.

The Art Institute of Atlanta closed less than a week ago. The school blames the pandemic for the nationwide shutdown of its campuses.

Clayton State University is now stepping up to support impacted students. It’s offering Art Institute students the chance to continue their degree. Online, hybrid and in-person classes will begin on Oct. 11, 2023.

There will be a virtual information session on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Register now by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Family desperate for answers after Brookhaven woman goes missing
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

Mean Girls actor teams up with Tinder to raise awareness about romance scams
Governor Kemp to make major economic announcement
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Go Big or Go Home
‘Go Big or Go Home’ debuts tonight on PeachtreeTV