Georgia college helping Art Institute of Atlanta students after sudden closure

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia college is trying to paint a better picture for art students shocked by the recent and sudden closure of their school.

The Art Institute of Atlanta closed less than a week ago. The school blames the pandemic for the nationwide shutdown of its campuses.

Clayton State University is now stepping up to support impacted students. It’s offering Art Institute students the chance to continue their degree. Online, hybrid and in-person classes will begin on Oct. 11, 2023.

There will be a virtual information session on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Register now by clicking here.

