3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia political group launches ads backing Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits

Hardworking Georgians said limits would cut insurance costs, make it easier for businesses to get insured and defend against lawsuits.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp weighed in on Donald Trump's indictment.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - A political group linked to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says it is launching an ad campaign backing the Republican’s efforts to make it harder for people to file lawsuits and win big legal judgments.

The group, called Hardworking Georgians, said Monday that limits would cut insurance costs and make it easier for businesses to get insured and to defend against lawsuits in court.

The group says it will spend more than $100,000 on ads in the state.

It remains unclear exactly what Kemp will propose, although one element will be to limit lawsuits against property owners for harms on their property caused by someone else.

MORE POLITICAL HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST
Judge denies injunction against Georgia’s ‘rogue DA’ council
Newsom and DeSantis to meet in Sean Hannity-hosted Georgia debate

Kemp announced his plan to back lawsuit limits in August at a meeting of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“For too long, Georgia tort laws have encouraged frivolous lawsuits that hamstring job creators, drive up insurance costs for families already struggling to make ends meet, undermine fairness in the courtroom, and make it harder to start, grow, and operate a small business,” Cody Hall, the group’s executive director and Kemp’s top political aide, said in a statement.

Kemp also argues lawsuit limits could help lower costs for inflation-pinched households, in part by lowering Georgia’s high auto insurance rates.

Efforts to limit lawsuits have made little progress in the Georgia General Assembly in recent years, but could find a warmer reception from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns than from earlier Republican leaders.

Georgia lawmakers capped noneconomic damages including pain and suffering in a 2005 tort reform law, but the state Supreme Court overturned such caps as unconstitutional in 2010.

This year, Kemp pushed into law almost all of the agenda he sought when he was reelected, leaving him able to launch new initiatives.

Kemp has continued to raise large sums since he was reelected. Another Kemp-linked group, the Georgians First Leadership Committee, which can raise unlimited contributions under state law, raised more than $5 million from February through June this year.

Most of that came from a $3.75 million transfer from Kemp’s gubernatorial campaign, but a number of large companies and trade associations, including some backing lawsuit limits, made $25,000 contributions.

Kemp also is using the money to bolster some Republican state lawmakers in the upcoming 2024 elections, while seeking to defeat some Democrats.

The incumbent continues to raise money, in part, because of a continuing split between himself and the state Republican Party, which is now largely controlled by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Kemp is encouraging donors to give to him instead, which also boosts his standing if he chooses to run for Senate or president in the future.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Family desperate for answers after Brookhaven woman goes missing
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

Kemp
Gov. Kemp to make major economic announcement
Tort reform could impact civil suits like medical malpractice, car accidents, and contract cases.
Months before Georgia’s legislative session, tort reform made top priority
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
Trump campaigned in Ottumwa on Sunday
Former NYPD chief subpoenaed in Fulton County Trump indictment: report