‘Go Big or Go Home’ debuts tonight on PeachtreeTV

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new game show is coming to PeachtreeTV!

“Go Big or Go Home” takes viewers to the streets of Atlanta to test everyday people’s trivia knowledge with a chance to win some cold hard cash.

CASTING CALL: Test your knowledge and win cash prizes

The show’s executive producer Eric Tomosunas joined Atlanta News First to talk more about what viewers can expect.

“Go Big or Go Home” debuts Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on PeachtreeTV. Click here to watch.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.