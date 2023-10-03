3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Go Big or Go Home’ debuts tonight on PeachtreeTV

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new game show is coming to PeachtreeTV!

“Go Big or Go Home” takes viewers to the streets of Atlanta to test everyday people’s trivia knowledge with a chance to win some cold hard cash.

CASTING CALL: Test your knowledge and win cash prizes

The show’s executive producer Eric Tomosunas joined Atlanta News First to talk more about what viewers can expect.

“Go Big or Go Home” debuts Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on PeachtreeTV. Click here to watch.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Family desperate for answers after Brookhaven woman goes missing
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

Mean Girls actor teams up with Tinder to raise awareness about romance scams
Governor Kemp to make major economic announcement
The entrance to the Art Institute of Atlanta after it announced it was closing for good.
Georgia college helping Art Institute of Atlanta students after sudden closure
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville