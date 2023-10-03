3-Degree Guarantee
Man accused of ransacking DeKalb home caught on camera

A DeKalb County mother and her daughter are scared for their lives and their neighbors after they said a man ransacked their home and several other properties.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County mother and her daughter are scared for their lives and their neighbors after they said a man ransacked their home and several other properties in their neighborhood.

“I’m afraid to go outside my door,” DeKalb County resident Queen Reese said.

A new surveillance video shared with Atlanta News First shows why Reese and her daughter have been living in fear for the last three weeks.

“He went around to the back of the house, kicked my door down, and came into my home,” Reese said.

Resee said that she had just left her house but her daughter was still inside when the man that was seen on surveillance video made his way in.

According to Reese, her daughter locked herself in her room after the man slammed the door to her room.

“He ransacked the house, went in and just threw stuff out of the drawers, and dressers, and everything, and stole jewelry. He stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff,” Reese said.

Reese said the man took off and no one was harmed.

However, other neighbors along Rainbow Drive in South DeKalb also sent Atlanta News First another surveillance video detailing what they said was the same man breaking into other homes in the same area.

“The person was walking up to people’s back patio with a brick in his hand, and just went up to the thing, kind of looked around and just busted the window. At the time there was a man at the home, and they had words, and then he ran back down the steps,” Reese said.

On a third occasion, a different neighbor also captured pictures of an intruder.

“My neighbor had seen the same guy walking down the street. He broke into a lady’s house and stole her rifle or shotgun,” Reese said.

In the picture captured by the neighbor, it appears the man is holding a gun in his hand.

Reese said she and her neighbor started comparing the images caught on their separate cameras.

“She was like look at this picture….it looks like him to me..and so I pulled it up, and it looks like the same guy,” Reese said.

DeKalb Police would not confirm that they are looking for the man seen in the videos or pictures, but they did say they are investigating the home invasion situation.

Reese said she reported the incident to DeKalb Police on Sept. 7 when it happened.

DeKalb Police told Atlanta News First they still haven’t made an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

