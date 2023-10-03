3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested, charged with burglary in Alpharetta, police say

Images from surveillance cameras at Lavena Cafe
Images from surveillance cameras at Lavena Cafe(Johns Creek Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary at a cafe in Johns Creek, according to Johns Creek police.

Mehran Roughi is accused of breaking into the Lavena Cafe on Jones Bridge Road in Alpharetta Sept. 17. Johns Creek police said officers discovered a shattered front door when they responded to the restaurant.

Johns Creek police said Roughi had been arrested by Alpharetta police on an unrelated charge days later and police tied him to the break-in at the cafe and others in Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

Roughi has been charged with burglary.

