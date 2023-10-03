3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot to death, suspected shooter hospitalized in Cherokee County, sheriff’s office says

The shooting incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Butterworth Road.
The shooting incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Butterworth Road.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found shot to death in Canton Tuesday and the suspected shooter was taken to the hospital after shooting themself, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Butterworth Road.

Deputies said a man was found shot to death in a driveway. Another man, who the sheriff’s office said is believed to be the shooter, was also found shot.

“Deputies found a firearm near the second male, and it appears he shot the victim that was found in the driveway before shooting himself in the head,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The suspected shooter was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the two involved in the shooting are related. The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road, OSHA now investigating
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Family desperate for answers after Brookhaven woman goes missing
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

DeKalb County authorities provide update after shooting sends nearby school on lockdown
Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a man shot at 800 West Marietta Street.
Person shot at off-campus student housing in Midtown
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
DeKalb County school on lockdown after nearby shooting incident
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road, OSHA now investigating