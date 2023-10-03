Man shot to death, suspected shooter hospitalized in Cherokee County, sheriff’s office says

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found shot to death in Canton Tuesday and the suspected shooter was taken to the hospital after shooting themself, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Butterworth Road.

Deputies said a man was found shot to death in a driveway. Another man, who the sheriff’s office said is believed to be the shooter, was also found shot.

“Deputies found a firearm near the second male, and it appears he shot the victim that was found in the driveway before shooting himself in the head,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The suspected shooter was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the two involved in the shooting are related. The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

