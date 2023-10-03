Man wanted in connection with 2 burglaries in 1 night in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglary.

Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, police say a male entered the North Georgia Urgent Care facility at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth. Detectives believe the same individual also forced entry into a neighboring business just moments before.

The suspect stole approximately $7,200 from his two burglaries, according to GCPD. Police describe him as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

