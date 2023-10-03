3-Degree Guarantee
Man wanted in connection with 2 burglaries in 1 night in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the individual in this photo.
Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in this photo.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglary.

Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, police say a male entered the North Georgia Urgent Care facility at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth. Detectives believe the same individual also forced entry into a neighboring business just moments before.

The suspect stole approximately $7,200 from his two burglaries, according to GCPD. Police describe him as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

