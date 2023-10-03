New I-285 exit on GA 400 North causes confusion for drivers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Driving in Atlanta traffic is never easy and for many it just became more difficult.

“If you’re not paying attention, you’ll miss it. So, then I’ll get up and get off the freeway and then get back on just to come right up on it,” Driver Taylon Galloway said.

It started during the Monday morning rush when many drivers got a rude awakening traveling on Georgia 400 North.

“I miss my exit every time I come this way,” Driver Tariq Flowers said.

Many commuters missed the exit to 285 after they learned the ramp had been moved back a mile.

“I feel the pain of the traveling public because I too have missed exits. But it takes me once, maybe twice before I realize the change,” GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said. “When we take that exit back a mile, it’s going to divide the group that’s going straight through the interchange on 400 and the group that is going 285 east or west. If not, all those people were sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic usually trying to get home at the end of the day or trying to get where they were going.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation told Atlanta News First they hope to complete construction in the area at the end of the year. Then they intend to resurface the roads.

“Hopefully we can all get used to it but right now I hate it,” Galloway said.

