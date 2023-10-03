3-Degree Guarantee
Paulding County police seeking public’s help identifying overdose victim

Paulding County overdose victim
Paulding County overdose victim(Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Paulding County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an overdose victim.

The man was found near the dumpsters at the Zaxby’s restaurant at 202 Hillside Overlook in Dallas July 27, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded that there was no foul play in the man’s death.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the man was in his mid-30s to 40s, 190 pounds and 5-feet-10-inches tall at the time of his death. He had strawberry blonde hair and was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, a black bandana and brown sandals when he was found.

Anyone with information should contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

