Person shot at off-campus student housing in Midtown
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot Tuesday at an off-campus student housing complex near Georgia Tech.
Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a man shot at 800 West Marietta Street. That address is to the Westmar Lofts.
Police have not released any details about the incident. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.