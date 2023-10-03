3-Degree Guarantee
Person shot at off-campus student housing in Midtown

Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a man shot at 800 West Marietta Street.
Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a man shot at 800 West Marietta Street.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot Tuesday at an off-campus student housing complex near Georgia Tech.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a man shot at 800 West Marietta Street. That address is to the Westmar Lofts.

Police have not released any details about the incident. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

